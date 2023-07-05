Julia Roberts posts PDA-heavy photo to mark key marriage milestone

Julia Roberts's love for her husband is still stronger despite two decades of marriage

Julia Roberts is celebrating her 21st wedding ceremony by posting a rare picture with hubby Danny Moder on social media.

The pair in the pic was drunk in love as they shared an intense kiss. The Pretty Woman star captioned the post as "21," with fireworks emojis.

Last October, the Oscar winner expressed her love for her husband as two decades have passed in their marriage.

"It's just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true," Roberts told CBS.



“The life that I have built with my husband, the life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them."

The mother-of-three added that she wrote letters to her kids when she was on work away.

"It's something Danny and I have always done," the Smyrna native referred to the letter writing.

“The first letter that he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day, I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's what you’re looking for.'"



Roberts and Moder walked down the aisle on July 4, 2002, sharing three children.