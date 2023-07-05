Meghan Markle gave 'too much, too soon' with Royal Family complaints

Meghan Markle is accused of misinterpreting her fame post Megxit.

The Duchess of Sussex who signed multi-million dollar deals with various streaming sites did not calculate her content strategy well.

Closer magazine notes how various errors with their productions could cause the mother-of-two to 'rethink' her personal brand.



The outlet adds that the couple 'may have given away too much, too soon', as they lose more support.



Meanwhile, expert Sir Trevor Phillips told former GMB presenter Piers Morgan that Meghan lost her partnership with Spotify over her inability to create quality content.



He said: "Turns out [Meghan] was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent. And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something".



This comes as Meghan and Prince Harry lose their deal with Spotify with a potential termination of Netflix partnership.