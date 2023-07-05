 
King Charles coronation 'secret' details revealed: 'If anyone sees I'm dead'

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

King Charles coronation insides have been secretly revealed by a TV personality.

Broadcaster Huw Edwards reveals he saw the King get anointed despite not being allowed to.

Daily Mail quotes him saying: "I was up in the triforium, overlooking the nave. Even though I averted my eyes, you could see what was going on. I looked away. I thought, 'If anyone sees me looking I am dead.'"

Speaking further about the ceremony, Mr Edwards tells Radio Times: "Well, the fact that it’s a hybrid.

"It’s a celebration of the crowning of a King and Queen, but also at the heart, this is a very solemn religious ceremony, with parts that the Archbishop of Canterbury would refer to as sacred. That is clearly not fun and games.

"There are even things in the service that you cannot show," he notes.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned earlier in May. His Majesty has become the monarch of Britain 20 years after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, got the throne.

