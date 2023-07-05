Simon Pegg offers disappointing update on 'Shaun of the Dead 2'

Simon Pegg did not return want to return to the 'Shaun of the Dead' sequel if ever happened

Simon Pegg is urging fans to move on from the past, in this case, his hit comedy film Shaun of the Dead.

During an interview with The Guardian, The Boys star said, “If I ever do an Instagram Live or whatever, people are always like, ‘I need ‘Shaun of the Dead 2’ in my life.”

“And I’m like, ‘No, you don’t ** need ‘Shaun of the Dead 2!’ The last thing you need is ‘Shaun of the Dead 2!’ It’s done. Move on!’ he stated.

The 2004 film was a sleeper success as it garnered $30 million globally against a budget of $6 million.

In other news, Pegg has a 'nail-biting' moment when Tom Cruise rode a motorbike off the cliff in the viral stunt in the upcoming Mission Impossible movie.

"All the cast that were in Norway at the time, we all went up there together," adding, "It was a genuinely nail-biting experience."

The 60-year-old dropped from 4,000 feet and opened his parachute only 500 feet from the ground.

"He went off the cliff and then vanished out of shot, and we just stood there and waited for the radio to tell us he was okay and that his shoot was open," the actor said.

He continued, "That gap between his vanishing behind the rock to that radio message felt like an eternity. We could be facing losing our leading man. It was genuinely a fear. But, my god, it was exciting."