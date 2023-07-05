Kate Middleton is ‘very confident’ and ‘independent’ now as a royal

Kate Middleton has seemingly mastered her role of being a royal as she exuded ‘massive confidence’ as she attended the Wimbledon solo on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Breaking down the appearance of the Princess of Wales, 41, while talking to Express.co.uk., the body language expert Darren Stanton drew comparisons of her appearance on the second day of Wimbledon to the former Princess of Wales, the late Diana Spencer.

The expert believed that Kate was paying some sort of homage to the fact she’s at Wimbledon, as she dressed in an outfit inspired by Diana.

She wore a mint green Balmain blazer with white lapels, just like the dress Princess Diana wore to Trooping the Colour in 1988. The royal also paired the high-end jacket with another Diana style staple in the form of a white pleated midi skirt.

Apart from outfit inspiration, Stanton noted that Kate followed a body language which was similar to that of the late Princess Diana. He described Kate to have that “inner source of force field that Princess Diana once had”.

“She doesn’t want to be seen as far removed from normal people and society. While she acknowledges that she is a senior member of the Royal Family, Kate isn’t averse to being seen as having a laugh and a joke,” he explained.

“Kate’s body language is always genuinely open, with plenty of open palm gestures. When Kate walks, she is obviously very graceful and poised, but her posture, shoulder placement and pace also signify massive confidence.”

He added that now Kate is “very independent and clearly isn’t afraid to take on any engagement without her husband Prince William”.

He surmised, “She is very confident now - more so than ever. She has got that inner source of force field that Princess Diana once had.”