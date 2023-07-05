 
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' already setting records before release

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Shah Rukh Khans Jawan and Dunki are slated to release in 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming big films, Jawan and Dunki are already setting records before release as their non-theatrical rights have been sold for promising numbers.

According to Pinkvilla, Jawan and Dunki’s rights were collectively sold for INR 450–500 crore.

Sources revealed: “It’s Shah Rukh Khan vs. Shah Rukh Khan now as the top two non-theatrical deals of all time are under the name of King Khan.”

“While the digital, satellite, and music rights of Jawan are sold for approximately Rs 250 crore, the same for Dunki is around Rs 230 crore.”

“The rights for Jawan are sold in all languages, whereas Dunki is primarily for just Hindi.”

Sources further suggested: “There are some non-theatrical deals which are still getting locked and the eventual total non-theatrical revenue for two films will be close to Rs 500 crore, and both the individual deals will be among the highest ever for a feature film.”

 “It’s premium content for all the players and the numbers fetched by the two films is unlike anything witnessed in recent times. It’s a testimony of SRK’s superstardom and command over the audience not just in India, but also in the international belts.”

“The OTT players are willing to splurge more than usual due to the global appeal that SRK has, and the deal struck is a win-and-win situation for all the stakeholders”, revealed close sources.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is directed by Atlee and is slated to be released on September 7. Meanwhile, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is set to release by christmas this year.

