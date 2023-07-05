 
menu menu menu

Nation pays tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan on 24th martyrdom anniversary

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Commander Peshawar Corps lays a floral wreath at the martyred Captain Karnal Sher Khan’s mausoleum in his native town Swabi. — APP
Commander Peshawar Corps lays a floral wreath at the martyred Captain Karnal Sher Khan’s mausoleum in his native town Swabi. — APP

The 24th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan, the Kargil war hero who inflicted heavy losses on the Indian forces, was observed on Wednesday.

He was born in district Sawabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1970.

During the Kargil conflict on the Line of Control (LoC) in 1999, he emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage and inflicted heavy losses on the Indian forces while defending the five strategic posts at the height of 17,000 feet in Gultray.

He was martyred on this day in 1999 gallantly defending the motherland and was decorated with the country`s highest gallantry award, Nishan-e-Haider.

— ISPR/File
— ISPR/File

In his message to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the nation’s hero, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the nation will always remain indebted to its heroes who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the country.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and services chief pay glowing tribute to Capt Sher Khan on his martyrdom anniversary, the Inner-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan at all cost.” The military’s media wing said the Kargil war hero wrote history “with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment & unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds”.

Capt Karnal Sher Khan’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland, it added.

“Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.”

The commander Peshawar Corps along with Inspector-General Frontier Corps (North) and the commander force command northern areas laid a floral wreath at the martyred captain’s mausoleum in his native town Swabi, the ISPR said.

People from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of ‘Shuhada’ [martyrs] attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

More From Pakistan:

FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years

FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years
'Decision' to disqualify Nawaz Sharif taken before SC verdict, PTI lawyer claims

'Decision' to disqualify Nawaz Sharif taken before SC verdict, PTI lawyer claims
SC moved against 29 civilians' military trials during PTI regime

SC moved against 29 civilians' military trials during PTI regime
NAB grills Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in graft cases

NAB grills Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in graft cases
Two SC judges agree with Justice Isa over need for deciding fate of Supreme Court law first

Two SC judges agree with Justice Isa over need for deciding fate of Supreme Court law first
Pakistan assails Israel for raids, airstrikes on Jenin

Pakistan assails Israel for raids, airstrikes on Jenin
Swedish parliament urged to dispel misconceptions about Islam

Swedish parliament urged to dispel misconceptions about Islam
Govt announces countrywide protests on July 7 against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Govt announces countrywide protests on July 7 against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
PTI leader Asad Qaiser ‘evades arrest’ at Peshawar High Court

PTI leader Asad Qaiser ‘evades arrest’ at Peshawar High Court
GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case
Good news for Karachiites: Ferry service between Do Darya to Port Qasim proposed

Good news for Karachiites: Ferry service between Do Darya to Port Qasim proposed
SCO Summit: ‘Use of terrorism for diplomatic point scoring must be avoided,’ Pakistan tells India

SCO Summit: ‘Use of terrorism for diplomatic point scoring must be avoided,’ Pakistan tells India
CJP's salary increased by more than Rs200,000

CJP's salary increased by more than Rs200,000
Canada-bound PIA flight turns back after hydraulic dysfunction

Canada-bound PIA flight turns back after hydraulic dysfunction
IHC declares session court's verdict on Toshakhana case 'null and void'

IHC declares session court's verdict on Toshakhana case 'null and void'
Pakistan mulling to appoint new envoy to US

Pakistan mulling to appoint new envoy to US
NAB gets power to detain accused for 30 days under new amendment

NAB gets power to detain accused for 30 days under new amendment
Dar hopes Nawaz to take part in election, become next prime minister

Dar hopes Nawaz to take part in election, become next prime minister