Nation pays tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan on 24th martyrdom anniversary

Commander Peshawar Corps lays a floral wreath at the martyred Captain Karnal Sher Khan’s mausoleum in his native town Swabi. — APP

The 24th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan, the Kargil war hero who inflicted heavy losses on the Indian forces, was observed on Wednesday.



He was born in district Sawabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1970.

During the Kargil conflict on the Line of Control (LoC) in 1999, he emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage and inflicted heavy losses on the Indian forces while defending the five strategic posts at the height of 17,000 feet in Gultray.

He was martyred on this day in 1999 gallantly defending the motherland and was decorated with the country`s highest gallantry award, Nishan-e-Haider.

— ISPR/File

In his message to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the nation’s hero, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the nation will always remain indebted to its heroes who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the country.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and services chief pay glowing tribute to Capt Sher Khan on his martyrdom anniversary, the Inner-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan at all cost.” The military’s media wing said the Kargil war hero wrote history “with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment & unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds”.

Capt Karnal Sher Khan’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland, it added.

“Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.”

The commander Peshawar Corps along with Inspector-General Frontier Corps (North) and the commander force command northern areas laid a floral wreath at the martyred captain’s mausoleum in his native town Swabi, the ISPR said.

People from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of ‘Shuhada’ [martyrs] attended the wreath-laying ceremony.