Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2023

Benedict Cumberbatch has recently opened up about Doctor Strange return in the next year.

Speaking on JW3 Speaker Series, Benedict said, “There are some Marvel capers in the making next year.”

His statement alluded to his comeback in a standalone Doctor Strange sequel or this is about another Marvel Cinematic Universe movie like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is reportedly postponed.

Back in 2022, Benedict’s movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed a post-credit scene suggested a possible future for Doctor Strange.

The writer of Multiverse of Madness, Michael Waldron hinted about Strange’s future in an interview with Gizmodo.

“We knew that we wanted to introduce Clea (played by Charlize Theron). She’s Strange’s great love in the comics and it was felt to me like Strange wasn’t at the point at the start of our movie where he was ready to meet the love of his life.”

Michael added, “It felt like we had to close the loop with he and Christine Palmer. And so, after she gives him her wisdom to not be afraid of loving someone, then it felt like we were right to tease what could be eventually with he and Clea.”

