Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Singing sensation Taylor Swift's one fan created a dramatic scene at the singer's concert in Cincinnati this week.



A pregnant fan of the pop superstar has documented her concert experience, which ended with her rushing to the hospital, and a new 'Swiftie' baby boy by the end of the night.



It all happened at night one of the singer's Cincinnati shows, as part of the ongoing Eras Tour.

The woman, known as Tori, went into labour three weeks early, just 20 minutes after Swift had finished performing, and had to dash to a local hospital alongside her friend who was with her at the time.

"Mum and baby are happy, healthy, and changed… for evermore", she jokes.

Swift is heading to Kansas City, Missouri, for the next stop on her tour later this week, she is also gearing up for the Friday release of her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

