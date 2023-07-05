 
menu menu menu

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Singing sensation Taylor Swift's one fan created a dramatic scene at the singer's concert in Cincinnati this week.

A pregnant fan of the pop superstar has documented her concert experience, which ended with her rushing to the hospital, and a new 'Swiftie' baby boy by the end of the night.

It all happened at night one of the singer's Cincinnati shows, as part of the ongoing Eras Tour.

The woman, known as Tori, went into labour three weeks early, just 20 minutes after Swift had finished performing, and had to dash to a local hospital alongside her friend who was with her at the time.

"Mum and baby are happy, healthy, and changed… for evermore", she jokes.

Swift is heading to Kansas City, Missouri, for the next stop on her tour later this week, she is also gearing up for the Friday release of her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol