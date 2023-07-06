King Charles 'fussed' over Scottish 'boos' with Queen Camilla

King Charles III did not mind the Scottish disapproval of his new role.

The new monarch of Britain had 'no visible effect' of offensive chants from the locals as he attended a public event in the country.

The King alongside his wife Queen Camilla, son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton attended the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication in Scotland today.



While their attendance was largely a success, crowds also chanted "Not My King" as His Majesty entered the premises.

However, the disrespect had "no visible effect" on the 75-year-old according to body language expert Judi James.

She told Express.co.uk: "This more intimate service presented not just the King, as the Coronation had, but a very even-status placing of Kate, William, Charles and Camilla.

"This suggested a message of continuity and the enduring status of the monarchy.

"It also made the service more of a family event but pared down to these four royal ‘stars’ alone."

Speaking further about the booing, Judi added: "The boos and the chanting had no visible effect on Charles’s facial expression but he did seem to fuss more over Camilla, as though keen to get her inside the venue and seated.

"At his London Coronation, he had appeared simply as King but here he was also in husband mode, turning to see Camilla safely from the car, with some impatient hand-flicking gestures showing moments of tension."