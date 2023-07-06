 
menu menu menu

King Charles 'fussed' over Scottish 'boos' with Queen Camilla

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

King Charles III did not mind the Scottish disapproval of his new role.

The new monarch of Britain had 'no visible effect' of offensive chants from the locals as he attended a public event in the country.

The King alongside his wife Queen Camilla, son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton attended the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication in Scotland today.

While their attendance was largely a success, crowds also chanted "Not My King" as His Majesty entered the premises.

However, the disrespect had "no visible effect" on the 75-year-old according to body language expert Judi James.

She told Express.co.uk: "This more intimate service presented not just the King, as the Coronation had, but a very even-status placing of Kate, William, Charles and Camilla.

"This suggested a message of continuity and the enduring status of the monarchy.

"It also made the service more of a family event but pared down to these four royal ‘stars’ alone."

Speaking further about the booing, Judi added: "The boos and the chanting had no visible effect on Charles’s facial expression but he did seem to fuss more over Camilla, as though keen to get her inside the venue and seated.

"At his London Coronation, he had appeared simply as King but here he was also in husband mode, turning to see Camilla safely from the car, with some impatient hand-flicking gestures showing moments of tension."

More From Entertainment:

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes