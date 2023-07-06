 
menu menu menu

Wimbledon 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt play, arrested

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

A protester is dragged away after a second disruption to play on Wimbledons court 18.—Reuters
A protester is dragged away after a second disruption to play on Wimbledon's court 18.—Reuters

Wimbledon 2023 was marred by disruptions as protesters from the environmental group Just Stop Oil interrupted play on two separate occasions. 

The incidents took place on court 18 during the matches between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro, as well as Katie Boulter and Daria Saville. 

The protesters, who threw orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw pieces onto the court, were subsequently arrested. Just Stop Oil has previously targeted various sporting events, including an Ashes Test, as part of their call to end new oil, gas, and coal projects. 

The All England Club (AELTC) issued a statement condemning the incidents and confirmed the removal of the individuals involved. In response to the disruptions, jigsaw sales were temporarily halted at the Wimbledon shop. Home Secretary Suella Braverman criticised the protesters' actions, labelling them as "selfish" and "unacceptable." 

A meeting chaired by Braverman at Downing Street was held with representatives from sports organisations to prevent further disruptions. The incidents at Wimbledon followed a series of protests at other high-profile sporting events, including the Ashes cricket test and the Grand National.

Despite increased security measures and appeals for considerate behaviour, Wimbledon became the latest target of climate change protests. The AELTC had implemented enhanced security checks, resulting in delays for spectators entering the grounds. The disruption caused the green surface of the prestigious tournament to momentarily turn orange. 

AELTC Chief Executive Sally Bolton acknowledged the need for heightened security due to incidents at other venues. In a previous instance, an environmental activist had tied themselves to a net post during the French Open semi-final in 2022. Grigor Dimitrov, who won his first-round match after the brief interruption, praised the handling of the situation by staff and the fortuitous timing of a subsequent rain delay.

Katie Boulter expressed sympathy for the protesters' cause but questioned the appropriateness of their actions, considering the dedication of fans who had endured long hours to watch the tournament.

More From Sports:

Pak vs SL: Ramiz Raja makes come back to commentary box

Pak vs SL: Ramiz Raja makes come back to commentary box
Big Bash League dates announced with new finals structure

Big Bash League dates announced with new finals structure
Insistent Australia say 'nothing wrong' in Barristow dismissal

Insistent Australia say 'nothing wrong' in Barristow dismissal
Zaka Ashraf takes charge as PCB chief after Najam Sethi's exit

Zaka Ashraf takes charge as PCB chief after Najam Sethi's exit
England's thrilling victory over Australia in second T20 keeps Ashes hopes alive

England's thrilling victory over Australia in second T20 keeps Ashes hopes alive
Newcastle leading the race to secure £50m-rated Harvey Barnes from Leicester

Newcastle leading the race to secure £50m-rated Harvey Barnes from Leicester
PSG president says Kylian Mbappe to sign new contract if he wants to continue

PSG president says Kylian Mbappe to sign new contract if he wants to continue
Zaka Ashraf appointed chairman of new PCB management committee

Zaka Ashraf appointed chairman of new PCB management committee
Sania Mirza arrives at Wimbledon ‘in a different role’

Sania Mirza arrives at Wimbledon ‘in a different role’
Mason Mount moves from Chelsea to Manchester United for $70 million

Mason Mount moves from Chelsea to Manchester United for $70 million
Rockfall on Nanga Parbat halts efforts to rescue Pakistani climber

Rockfall on Nanga Parbat halts efforts to rescue Pakistani climber
Javed Miandad regrets 'making Imran Khan prime minister'

Javed Miandad regrets 'making Imran Khan prime minister'
WATCH: Haris Rauf's wedding festivities begin with qawali night video

WATCH: Haris Rauf's wedding festivities begin with qawali night
Zimbabwe eliminated as Scotland edge closer to World Cup dream

Zimbabwe eliminated as Scotland edge closer to World Cup dream
The Ashes: Ollie Pope ruled out due to shoulder injury

The Ashes: Ollie Pope ruled out due to shoulder injury
Watch: A wrong turn that cost $7000

Watch: A wrong turn that cost $7000
Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie secure victories in Wimbledon first round

Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie secure victories in Wimbledon first round
Ronaldo's Al-Nassr aiming to sign Mohamed Salah: reports

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr aiming to sign Mohamed Salah: reports