 
menu menu menu

Newcastle leading the race to secure £50m-rated Harvey Barnes from Leicester

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Newcastle leading the race to secure £50m-rated Harvey Barnes from Leicester.—Twitter@_WestHamReport
Newcastle leading the race to secure £50m-rated Harvey Barnes from Leicester.—[email protected]_WestHamReport

Newcastle United have emerged as the frontrunners in the pursuit of Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, despite interest from Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United. 

Eddie Howe, the manager of Newcastle, is keen to strengthen his squad with a new left-winger and Barnes is among his top targets. The potential departure of Allan Saint-Maximin, who has attracted interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, could pave the way for Newcastle to secure the signing. 

Newcastle have already bolstered their midfield by acquiring Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and now Howe's focus is on reinforcing his attacking options. Barnes, who is valued at £50 million, is expected to leave Leicester following their relegation from the Premier League.

During the previous season, Howe frequently deployed Alexander Isak, Miguel Almirón, Saint-Maximin, and Anthony Gordon in wide positions. While Saint-Maximin brings excitement to the team, his consistency has been a concern, and selling him would provide Newcastle with additional funds for recruitment. 

The transfer fee that Leicester will demand for Barnes remains uncertain, especially after their sale of James Maddison to Tottenham for £40 million. Initial suggestions indicated that Leicester would seek £50 million for the 25-year-old winger, but they may need to accept a lower fee following their descent into the Championship.

West Ham United have also expressed interest in Barnes as they seek to strengthen their left side. Manager David Moyes, who is set to receive significant funds from the expected sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million, admires Barnes for his goal-scoring prowess, with the winger having netted 13 goals last season. 

West Ham's current options on the left, Saïd Benrahma, Maxwel Cornet, and Pablo Fornals, all face uncertain futures. Cornet has struggled with injuries since his arrival from Burnley last summer and is listed for sale, Fornals has only one year left on his contract, and Benrahma could be tempted by a fresh challenge.

While West Ham and Aston Villa will participate in European competitions next season (Europa League and Europa Conference League, respectively), Newcastle's potential inclusion in the Champions League could prove decisive in their pursuit of Barnes. 

Tottenham's chances of signing Barnes appear less likely as they are close to finalising a deal for Israel winger Manor Solomon from Maccabi Petah Tikva. Additionally, Newcastle is also actively pursuing the signing of Southampton right-back Tino Livramento, indicating their ambition to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign.

More From Sports:

Pak vs SL: Ramiz Raja makes come back to commentary box

Pak vs SL: Ramiz Raja makes come back to commentary box
Big Bash League dates announced with new finals structure

Big Bash League dates announced with new finals structure
Insistent Australia say 'nothing wrong' in Barristow dismissal

Insistent Australia say 'nothing wrong' in Barristow dismissal
Zaka Ashraf takes charge as PCB chief after Najam Sethi's exit

Zaka Ashraf takes charge as PCB chief after Najam Sethi's exit
England's thrilling victory over Australia in second T20 keeps Ashes hopes alive

England's thrilling victory over Australia in second T20 keeps Ashes hopes alive
PSG president says Kylian Mbappe to sign new contract if he wants to continue

PSG president says Kylian Mbappe to sign new contract if he wants to continue
Wimbledon 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt play, arrested

Wimbledon 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt play, arrested
Zaka Ashraf appointed chairman of new PCB management committee

Zaka Ashraf appointed chairman of new PCB management committee
Sania Mirza arrives at Wimbledon ‘in a different role’

Sania Mirza arrives at Wimbledon ‘in a different role’
Mason Mount moves from Chelsea to Manchester United for $70 million

Mason Mount moves from Chelsea to Manchester United for $70 million
Rockfall on Nanga Parbat halts efforts to rescue Pakistani climber

Rockfall on Nanga Parbat halts efforts to rescue Pakistani climber
Javed Miandad regrets 'making Imran Khan prime minister'

Javed Miandad regrets 'making Imran Khan prime minister'
WATCH: Haris Rauf's wedding festivities begin with qawali night video

WATCH: Haris Rauf's wedding festivities begin with qawali night
Zimbabwe eliminated as Scotland edge closer to World Cup dream

Zimbabwe eliminated as Scotland edge closer to World Cup dream
The Ashes: Ollie Pope ruled out due to shoulder injury

The Ashes: Ollie Pope ruled out due to shoulder injury
Watch: A wrong turn that cost $7000

Watch: A wrong turn that cost $7000
Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie secure victories in Wimbledon first round

Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie secure victories in Wimbledon first round
Ronaldo's Al-Nassr aiming to sign Mohamed Salah: reports

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr aiming to sign Mohamed Salah: reports