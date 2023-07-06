 
'Citadel' left Amazon with $250M less after poor reception

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Citadel failed to impress fans
Amazon has betted high on Citadel, shelled out $250 million, but the spy-thriller failed to reach the finish line.

As Bloomberg reported, the much-hyped series poured cold water on Prime Video's expected returns.

"No show illustrates Amazon's liberal spending better than Citadel, a global spy thriller that cost more than $250 million for one season," the report added.

The Game of Thrones famed Richard Madden headlined the show, but it also miserably failed on the ratings target.

The viewers lack of attention to one of the most expensive TV shows was strikingly visible as the spy show was nowhere present in the 10 most-watched streaming shows in the U.S. list since it premiered..

Earlier in an interview with Variety, Amazon Studios' chief of drama series Odetta Watkins defended the show saying it just needed some time to grow.

"I can tell you from a creative perspective, for me, it's a victory, because the show was conceived to be able to speak to the world," she added.

"Every show is not going to hit in every place on the same level, but as the franchise grows, I feel like the numbers will grow all over, including domestically."

"I think there are so many chapters to this," she added. "I think you'll start to see the audience start to respond differently as it goes on, the executive continued.

"In the U.S., we are very jaded and watch everything with a discerning eye, like, 'Hmm, that [season] wasn't as good as the last one.' I just think [Citadel] needs time to grow."

