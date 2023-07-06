 
'John Wick 4' director: 'We had a different ending'

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

The test audiences ruled out the 'John Wick' Chapter 4 alternate ending

John Wick Chapter 4 filmmaker Chad Stahelski revealed he shot two endings for the action-thriller movie.

But, the test audiences approved of the ending, which was vaguer than a crystal clear one.

During an interview with Empire magazine, the director confirmed that he filmed two different endings for the movie during production, one of which would have ended the speculation over John Wick's fate.

"We had a different ending," Stahelski admitted.

"[The theatrical ending] was the ending Keanu and I wanted, but we shot a different ending. We shot an ending where you actually saw John Wick at the end of the movie. So it was very clear that he was still alive. The audiences we tested with absolutely preferred the ambiguous ending."

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves has coy about the aftermath of his character in Chapter 4 as he told IGN, "I mean, I have an opinion, but I don't know if we should concretize it. Let the audience decide."

Earlier, Lionsgate is going forward with John Wick 5 after intense speculations about the renewal after the booming business of Chapter 4.

During the company's earnings call, the president, Joe Drake, announced, "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series The Continental."

