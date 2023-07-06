 
'John Wick Chapter 5' future hangs in balance?

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

John Wick director Chad Stahelski latest statement stirred speculations
John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski's recent interview has questioned the future of announced Chapter 5.

During an interview with Empire Magazine, the director said,"I honestly don't know," adding, "Lionsgate is keen on doing more John Wick stuff, understandably. It's not a bad thing for a director to have a property that they want to make more of. I don't have a take right now."

"But I could wake up tomorrow and have a cool idea that I'd pitch to Keanu [Reeves], or he would pitch to me, and it might hit that chord of: 'Oh my God, we got to do this right now," Stahelski said.

"I have scenes [and] action sequences in my head that we haven't used that I'd love to do. If we do come back, we can't just do the same thing. I've gotta do my homework [and] get better," the 54-year-old added.

Previously, Lionsgate is going forward with John Wick 5 after intense speculations about the renewal after the booming business of Chapter 4.

During the company's earnings call, the president, Joe Drake, announced, "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series The Continental."

