 
menu menu menu

Avril Lavigne, Tyga rekindle romance less than a month after breakup: Report

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Avril Lavigne, Tyga rekindle romance less than a month after breakup: Report
Avril Lavigne, Tyga rekindle romance less than a month after breakup: Report

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reconciled just a month after it was reported that the lovebirds had parted ways, an insider confirmed.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the source said the Wish You Were Here singer and the rapper, whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson, have decided to give their relationship another shot.

However, the insider revealed that the duo is not rushing into anything and will keep their relationship “casual” for now following reconciliation.

“Tyga and Avril are back together,” the source said of the couple. “They split, started talking again and decided to give things another shot.”

“They aren’t jumping back in fast, they’re keeping things casual for now,” the insider said.

Lavigne was first linked to Tyga when she was spotted having dinner with him in February while she was still engaged to Mod Sun.

Later, a source revealed they have parted ways after being “estranged for months.” A month later, it was confirmed that Lavigne and Tyga have started dating.

“Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” a source said. “They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry.”

But just three months later, in June, the pair decided to call it quits but remained on good terms as they have “mutual respect for one another.”

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise