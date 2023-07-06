Johnny Depp feels ‘incredibly lucky’ moving on from messy Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp is looking ahead as he leaves behind the messy defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard last year, which threatened to end their careers.

According to People Magazine, sources reveal that the two exes are optimistic now that their six-week court battle is far behind them.

A source close to the Pirates of the Caribbean alum, 60, told the outlet that Depp has “closed the chapter” on the legal battle in the months after the verdict.

“He feels incredibly lucky to do what he loves,” the source said.

Similarly, Heard is also looking ahead as she gears up for her Hollywood comeback with movie, In the Fire. After losing the verdict in court, Heard went under the radar for a few months as she moved to Spain.

Before the trial, Depp was accused of domestic violence when Heard wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alleging she was a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

While Depp was not named in the op-ed, he received a great severe backlash which also led to him losing out his famous role of Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp challenged the op-ed as it ‘defamed’ him and the verdict came out in his favour. After that, he headed to Europe to play shows with guitarist Jeff Beck (who died in January) and film the French historical drama Jeanne du Barry, which debuted to great fanfare at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

At the time of the verdict, Depp said that he got his “life back.”

During a press conference at Cannes, the actor was asked whether he feels boycotted by Hollywood after his highly publicised legal battles.

“Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all,” said Depp. “But I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself.”