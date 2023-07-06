Madonna was reportedly given NARCAN to bring her back from dead

File Footage

Madonna was saved by a shot of NARCAN after she collapsed post suffering from a deadly bacterial infection, a recent report claimed.

As reported by Radar Online, the Queen of Pop had to be "brought back from the dead" by medical personnel via the injection.

NARCAN, which is also known as naxalone, is often used in medical emergencies to treat drug overdose, however, it can also be used to help patients with a serious condition called septic shock, which Madonna is said to have had.

The medicine is a part of medical kits of rich and famous people and can help in raising blood pressure when it becomes dangerously low in conditions such as a septic shock.

Madonna’s fans were left heartbroken after her manager, Guy Oseary, revealed about the popstar’s health scare via social media.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU," he wrote. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

The manager went on to reveal that Madonna "will need to pause all commitments" until she's properly recovered, including postponing her highly anticipated Celebration tour.

Madonna was then released from the hospital. However, a report by TMZ revealed that the singer has been “vomiting uncontrollably” and can’t get out of bed after getting released from hospital.



