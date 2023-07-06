 
menu menu menu

Amber Heard speaks of ‘ton of pressure’ & ‘compromises’ associated With ‘Aquaman 2’

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

File Footage 

Amber Heard got candid about the “ton of pressure” and “compromises” that come with big budgeted movies like the sequel of hit superhero film Aquaman.

The Rum Diary star, who made a comeback on the big screen with small period drama film In The Fire after losing to Johnny Depp in defamation trial, compared both her latest projects.

Dishing on the experience of doing movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom while also working on a low budget film like the Conor Allyn directorial.

Speaking to Deadline, she said, “These are very different kinds of projects representing two very different ends of the spectrum in my industry.”

“There’s a ton of pressure on these big franchise movies, with millions and millions of dollars at stake, and compromises are part of trying to make it the most successful thing it can be,” Heard added.

She continued: “Then on the other end of the spectrum is a small indie film like ‘In the Fire’, a work of art and work of love, with nowhere near the same resources, and so there are compromises there.”

“The best luck you can have as an actor is to be able to balance both,” she said before noting that she is “honoured” to be part of the Jason Momoa starrer, slated to be released in December 2023.

Aquaman, that franchise and the machinery behind it, I’m very honoured, honoured to be a part of that,” she said. “And then there are these small passion projects like ‘In The Fire’, where I’m proud to have gotten to know the filmmaker and the cast, and we got dirty together, to breathe life into this story.”

“There’s something cool about that, and I think success is an actor who is able to have both those things,” Heard concluded.


More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise