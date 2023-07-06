Taylor Swift and Matty Healy rekindling rumours are ‘complete nonsense’

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seemingly closed the chapter on their romance despite reports claiming that the two have rekindled their flame.

On Wednesday, July 6, 2023, an alleged pal of the pair told The Sun UK that the two “decided they definitely want to make it work at all costs”. The pal added that there is “just something electric between them, and they seem to have overcome it all quite quickly”.

The insider added that Swift and Healy are “arranging time together in between tour dates and talking all the time”.

However, a source close to the Grammy-winning singer, 33, refuted all claims of a rekindled flame to People Magazine.

“They are absolutely not together and aren’t even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S.,” the source said.

Moreover, a source close to the British band added, “It’s complete nonsense. Not true at all.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the 1975 frontman, 34, sparked romance rumours in early May following her split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Healy was notably seen at Swift’s Nashville stop of her Eras Tour in the VIP section, cheering her with her famous friends. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together followed by multiple cosy and discreet outings.

He was also seen at the Philadelphia stop before heading back overseas to play a number of The 1975 festival dates in Europe.

After a whirlwind month-long romance, the two broke up in June. “They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun,” said one insider at the time.