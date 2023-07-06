 
menu menu menu

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy rekindling rumours are ‘complete nonsense’

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seemingly closed the chapter on their romance despite reports claiming that the two have rekindled their flame.

On Wednesday, July 6, 2023, an alleged pal of the pair told The Sun UK that the two “decided they definitely want to make it work at all costs”. The pal added that there is “just something electric between them, and they seem to have overcome it all quite quickly”.

The insider added that Swift and Healy are “arranging time together in between tour dates and talking all the time”.

However, a source close to the Grammy-winning singer, 33, refuted all claims of a rekindled flame to People Magazine.

“They are absolutely not together and aren’t even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S.,” the source said.

Moreover, a source close to the British band added, “It’s complete nonsense. Not true at all.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy rekindling rumours are ‘complete nonsense’

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the 1975 frontman, 34, sparked romance rumours in early May following her split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Healy was notably seen at Swift’s Nashville stop of her Eras Tour in the VIP section, cheering her with her famous friends. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together followed by multiple cosy and discreet outings.

He was also seen at the Philadelphia stop before heading back overseas to play a number of The 1975 festival dates in Europe.

After a whirlwind month-long romance, the two broke up in June. “They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun,” said one insider at the time.

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise