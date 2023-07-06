 
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira made a powerful statement with her latest fashion choice.

During Paris Fashion Week, the 46-year-old Colombian singer donned a striking white Viktor & Rolf trench coat adorned with the word "NO" prominently displayed across her chest. The ensemble was showcased at the fashion house's haute couture show.

To complement the trench coat, Shakira opted for gold peep-toe platform heels and carried a pale gold handbag, perfectly accentuating the silver zippers and gold lining of her outfit. She completed her look with large brown-tinted frames and wore her long hair straight.

This appearance at Fashion Week follows closely after Shakira's recent split from her former partner, Gerard Piqué. 

In a candid cover story interview with People en Español, Shakira opened up about the heartbreak she experienced upon discovering that she had been "betrayed" by the soccer star. This revelation came at a difficult time, as her father, William Mebarak Chadid, had just been hospitalized due to a serious fall.

Shakira's choice of attire and her candid interview serve as a reflection of her strength and resilience during this challenging period in her life.

