Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shared a cryptic post after her shock split from fiancé David.



The Sun revealed yesterday that Danniella, 49, and David have called time on their relationship just months before he's due to be released from prison.

Following the news former EastEnders star Dannielle took to Instagram to share a quote about "changing".

It read: "Old ways won't open new doors."

Sharing the news of his split from Danniella, a friend told us: “Danniella was heartbroken last night.

“Both Danniella and David have decided to cancel their wedding plans and, it seems, their whole relationship.