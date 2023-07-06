Natalie Portman will receive Talent Award at the Deauville American Film Festival

Natalie Portman all set to be awarded with Deauville Talent Award at the 49th edition of Deauville American Film Festival.



According to Variety, the Atonement actress is going to attend a screening of her new movie, Todd Haynes’ sex scandal drama, May December at the festival, which will be held in the first week of September.

Natalie was recognised for her exceptional performance Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, which also earned her Oscar in 2011.

Not only that, the actress was also an Oscar nominee for Closer in 2005, Jackie in 2017, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace in 1999 and My Blueberry Nights in 2007.

“All of these roles are marked by her ambivalent presence, a blend of strength and fragility,” said the festival rep.

The rep added in a statement, “Throughout her journey, she has been able to prove her ability to portray all types of characters with depth and accuracy.”

Meanwhile, Natalie will next be seen in Apple TV+ series, Lady in the Lake.