Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy CREDIT: GIE KNAEPS/GETTY

Swedish pop icon Robyn has welcomed a new member, a baby boy, into her family marking her days of dancing on her own being over.

The singer best known for her hit singles "Call Your Girlfriend" and "Dancing on My Own" revealed that she embraced motherhood at the age of 44.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared an adorable picture of his newborn blonde toddler.

She captioned the picture of her blue-eyed toddler, "My time is yours 4-ever Tyko."

The post immediately got the attention of her fans who rushed to express their surprise and congratulations.



The singer has previously never mentioned any reference to the baby and only rarely opens up about her personal life, reports Entertainment Weekly.

She is not active on social media as well as her latest post came after 37 weeks of her previous post.

The international music sensation is also staying away from music as her last album, Honey, was released in 2018.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the release of Honey, the singer revealed that she enjoys the anonymity of her break and the excitement of releasing new music.

"I'm already longing for when I have time to make more music," the singer said while adding that she had enjoyed staying anonymous in her bubble.

The album provided a little insight into her personal life including a troubling breakup and tragic death of her friend Christian Falk.