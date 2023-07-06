 
Kevin Costner’s wife is ordered to leave his $145M mansion

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Christine Baumgartners attornies argued that there was not enough time for her to leave so quickly
Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner’s wife, is being forced to vacate his $145 million mansion. The handbag designer has been given until the end of the month to leave the house which she had previously shared with Kevin.

The 49-year-old was previously pictured looking sombre on Wednesday while she was making her way to and from the court hearing for their divorce in Santa Barbara, California.

The news comes after she herself agreed to leave the home on terms of her own. She previously said that she would be leaving the house on August 31st, after the proceedings of a court session that is scheduled for July 12th.

She claimed that she would vacate the property on August 12th if Kevin complied “with whatever support and fee orders that the court makes on July 12.”

Although it is unclear whether that hearing is still confirmed to take place, TMZ reports that the ruling could indicate the court’s agreement with the prenuptial decided upon by the couple before their marriage.

The agreement reads that if either party files for divorce, then Christine would have a month to vacate his properties. Her attornies, however, argued that there was not enough time for her to leave so quickly, nor did she have the funds.

