 
menu menu menu

'Kate Middleton becomes the most photographed woman in the world'

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Kate Middleton becomes the most photographed woman in the world

Kate Middleton has emerged as the most photographed women in the world.

Royal commentator Emilie HRH has claimed that the Princess of Wales has as many as 181,167 images on Getty Images alone. 

Getty Images is an American visual media company and supplier of stock images, editorial photography, video, and music for business and consumers, with a library of over 477 million assets.

Kate Middleton is the wife of Prince William, the heir to the British throne. The couple was given the titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth last year.

The Queen died at the age of 95 in September.

Kate and William previously held the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

They are seen as one of the favorite royal couples who are admired by millions of fans and monarchists for their dedication to the institution of monarchy.

The couple have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio video

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify video

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify
Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours video

Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight
Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of

Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of "Fast Car" soars to number one on country charts
Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week video

Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week
Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie

Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie
Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention
Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions video

Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions
Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity' video

Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity'
Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep

Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep
Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry

Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry
Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’

Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’
Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho

Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho
Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’
Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours video

Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours
Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand video

Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand