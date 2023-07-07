 
Brad Pitt rev up the engine as he set to deliver an F1 hit

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Brad Pitts upcoming Formula One film isbacked by Apple Studios
Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One film isbacked by Apple Studios

Brad Pitt is rolling over his sleeves to handle the steering of an ultra-fast F1 car as he was spotted at the British Grand Prix during the shoot of his upcoming film based on Formula One.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the film was produced with an F1 collaboration and was filmed on the racing track.

The report added the Oscar winner is playing the character of a retired driver, Sonny Hayes, who wears his glove back to train an upcoming driver, played by Damson Idris.

Some fans approached Pitt as he was walking around the racing stadium. On the other hand, the 31-year-old was enroute to hit the tracks as he was heading to the paddock.

Apple Studios are bankrolling the movie, which roped in the Top Gun: 2 creative team, including the filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, screenwriter Ehren Kruger, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The studio remained tight-lipped, as far as the title is concerned.

But a clue was picked up when the ESPN F1 account shared a now-deleted tweet suggesting the name Apex.

On Twitter, the Formula One Twitter account posted a picture of the APXGP car, which will be racing in the movie.


