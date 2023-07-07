NBA star breaks silence after security guard slapped Britney Spears in shocking incident

NBA star Victor Wembanyama broke his silence after his security guard smacked popstar Britney Spears in the face when she tried to approach him for a photo.

The shocking incident happened when Britney tried to get close to the athlete in an effort to talk to him but his security detailed attacked her at celebrity hotspot Catch inside the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Speaking of the headline making incident to ESPN, Victor said, “Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant.”

“We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling [at] me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security,” he added.

Victor went on to share that he “couldn’t stop” when a person (Britney) was calling his name and “grabbed” him from behind.

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop,” he said. “That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder — she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away.”

Confirming that his guard “pushed” Britney away, he noted that he does not know “how much force” he used to get the Princess of pop away from him.

“I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner,” he added while laughing before revealing that he had no idea the fan who tried to approach him was Britney.

“I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel … I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears,” he said.

“At first, I was like, ‘You’re joking,’ but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”