Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr. friend and photographer Karl Larsen has dismissed rumours that the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are heading for a divorce.



He claimed Meghan and Prince Harry ‘are happy together’ amid claims the couple’s marriage is ‘very nearly finished’

Karl, friend of Meghan Markle’s father and former vocal critic of the California-based royals, was reacting to their photos from latest outing in Santa Barbara, California last week.

He took to Instagram and shared Meghan and Harry’s photo from their outing, saying “So nice to see my friends Harry and Meghan on Friday before they get away for the long weekend.

"Please do not believe the media. They are very much in love, and are happy together nothing but smiles and laughter here."

Karl Larsen’s remarks came amid persistent rumours that Meghan and Harry are heading for a divorce.

Earlier, royal expert and author Angela Levin had claimed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s marriage is ‘very nearly finished.’

Speaking to Sky News Australia, the award-winning journalist and royal biographer said, “I think that the marriage is very nearly finished.”