Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

File Footage 

Ben Affleck has agreed to sign postnuptial agreement just to avoid any more arguments with his wife Jennifer Lopez.

The Hollywood diva just want to secure her wealth incase her marriage to the Air director falls apart amid issues and troubles in their marital life.

As per Heat Magazine, the Shotgun Wedding star has a net worth of $400 million, which is almost double to that of her husband’s net worth which is $200 million.

“Jen's got more to lose than Ben, and while she trusts in her gut that he wouldn't try to take her to the cleaners, there's a 'better safe than sorry' vibe, especially with so much on the line,” the insider said.

"Both of them are realists who have been through divorce and don't want to be dealing with a nightmare money battle if they don't make it out of this rough patch," the source added.

As for Affleck, the hunk is just tired of his wife’s very demanding nature and just wants peace between them, hence, to save months-long arguments, he has agreed to sign the contract.

“Ben just wants space and serenity at this point,” the insider said. “He’s so burnt out with the bickering, he’ll sign anything to keep Jen happy.”

“Ben has stated his position very plainly – he doesn’t like being told where to go and what to do,” the insider continued. “J-Lo has reluctantly agreed to give him more space, but in return, she wants certain assurances to protect herself just in case the marriage doesn’t work out.”

“That’s why she’s got the lawyers involved, drawing up a contract that will be a fair and balanced division of assets if they ever go their separate ways,” the insider said.

