Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu drops two pictures of her and Dilip Kumar in first Instagram post

Saira Banu, late Dilip Kumar’s wife has made her Instagram debut today on the second death anniversary of the legend.

Saira dropped her first official IG post as a tribute to her late husband and phenomenal actor, Dilip.

She posted two pictures, one black and white and coloured where the two posed for the camera, looking adorable as ever.

Saira, 78, wrote: "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib.”



She also penned a few Urdu couplets as a tribute to her husband. “Till this day, I feel he is with me, and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together- hand in hand- one in our thoughts and being until the end of time.”

“Dilip Sahib has been that iconic guiding light for my life and all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has been the greatest actor ever and a great human being, a true picture of humility with dignity.”

Towards the end, Saira Banu mentioned the purpose of her joining Instagram. She added that she wants to share Dilip Kumar’s life, thoughts and visions, reports India Today.

