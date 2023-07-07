iKON’s Jinhwan announces military enlistment date, pens note for fans: 'I feel regretful ...'

Jinhwan, a South Korean boy group iKON member, has announced his compulsory military enlistment plans.

Taking to Instagram, Jin posted a note announcing his military enlistment to his friends and fans along with lamenting 'I feel regretful because there are so many things I've prepared.'

Jinhwan shared an eye-capturing photo of the evening sky with black and pink hues.

He captioned the post, "I feel that I should let you know before anyone else, that's why I am writing this. I will be enlisting in the military on July 20."



He also felt regretful because he had planned a lot of other things adding that "there are so many things that I still haven't shown you" adding that he kept the note shorter to not make it sad for the fans, reports Hindustantimes.

'I will diligently fulfill my duty and return quickly, so let's find strength by sticking together and thinking of each other, and please be well.'

'Thank you for always cheering me on and staying by my side. I love you.'

Fans expressed their love and support for the star in the comments section.

One wrote, "I saw you cry at the concert. My heart knew from that moment that you would go to the army."

Another wrote, "We won't go anywhere my love. I became iKONIC only two years ago which means it took 40 years for you to come into my life, which means I can wait another 2 years."