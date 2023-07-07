 
Colleen Ballinger’s legal team speaks out over her blackface allegations

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Colleen Ballinger’s legal team has spoken out in her defense after she was slammed for her 2009 performance of Beyonce’s Single Ladies.

According to E! News, the YouTube star was bashed for painting her face black after a clip of one of her live shows resurfaced on Twitter on July 5 by social media influencer Christie.

She tweeted, “I'm gonna need someone to explain the black on her face.”

Another activist Mos-Shogbamimu wrote, “Colleen Ballinger tells the world she's a racist with her full chest. Imagine doing a Beyoncé song in Blackface and the audience are laughing & being entertained.”

Colleen’s legal team clarified that the singer was “in green face paint” from an earlier of Wicked’s As Long As You’re Mine.

The law firm Berk Brettler further revealed Colleen had painted her face green to look like “the witch”, before launching into her Beyoncé cover.

“She painted her face green like the witch,” said the law firm in a statement issued to NBC News.

The legal team explained, “After that number, she went right into Single Ladies (while still wearing the green makeup).”

“At that time, she closed all her shows with that Beyoncé number—it was one of her most popular bits,” added the law firm in a statement.

This was not the first time Colleen faced backlash for her racist behaviour.

Earlier in 2020, the American entertainer and her sister pretended to be Latinx women and later she had to apologise for “racial stereotypes”.

