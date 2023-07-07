Prince Harry is making Archie, Lilibet an ‘obsession’ for US: report

Prince Harry has just been warned about the life-long public obsession that is slated to follow his children now that he has made the move to the US.

This alleged obsession and its 'ever-present threat' have been referenced at length by Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au, Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “While Harry and Meghan have taken a strong, litigious stance to defend their family’s privacy, if they want to keep doing so it will require even more legal bills, even more going on the offensive.”

After all, “The cases that they brought against Splash and X17 back in 2020 were not enough to prevent this week’s Harry and Lili photos, were they?”

In the middle of their chat she also warned, “Living in the US, the Sussex kids will grow up with the constant looming knowledge that a photographer might be watching at any given time; that will now be a permanent part of their mental furniture.”

Because of this, “Archie and Lili will be the subjects of lifelong public fascination, if not obsession, especially when they become teenagers and young adults. This intrusion, the menacing presence of the paps will only become more a feature of their lives.”