K-pop group TXT discuss collaboration with Jonas Brothers

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

K-pop boy group TXT dished on their collaboration with Jonas Brothers for their new track Do It Like That. The members confidently described the track as the “summer song of 2023.”

Group leader Soobin remarked: “It’s a song that’s best to listen to in the summer, as opposed to any other season… an exciting song that helps you beat the heat! We worked hard on it whenever we found the time amidst our busy schedule, so I hope everyone will enjoy it together.”

Yeonjun shared his favourite part of the song, admitting: “I grew up listening to the Jonas Brothers’ music, so I couldn’t believe that we were collaborating like this. The chorus gets stuck in your head, and the melody is easy for anyone to sing along to right away.”

Watch the music video for the song below:


Beomgyu gave his thoughts on the experience of creating the track. “It was our first time recording in the United States, so it was a really fascinating and new experience. I think that if you listen to it while driving, it’ll get you energized and excited.”

Taehyun admitted he’s confident the song will be well-liked. “I think ‘Do It Like That,’ which we created together with the Jonas Brothers, is such a meaningful song that it could be called the ‘Collaboration of the Year.' There’s a part where Joe Jonas sings the melody like a rapid-fire cannon and that’s my favourite part of the song.”

Lastly, Huening Kai wished his fans well and expressed his hope that they would like the song. “I recommend listening to it when you go on a trip with your friends or when you want to remember happy times! Please always stay healthy, and since this single is really great, I hope you’ll enjoy it a lot. I love you.”

