'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix to compete in 'Dancing With the Stars'

Ariana Madix, known for her role in the reality show Vanderpump Rules, is set to join the cast of Dancing With the Stars for its upcoming 32nd season.



The complete lineup will be revealed on Good Morning America on September 13.

Dancing with the Stars airs on both ABC and Disney Plus during the fall season, although the premiere date has not been disclosed.

The hosting duties for the show are handled by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, while the judging panel consists of Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Madix's participation in the show was announced by herself and Hough during a segment on Good Morning America on July 7. Prior to her reality TV career, Madix worked as an actress and appeared in various comedies such as Dads, Anger Management, and The Other Two.

Vanderpump Rules, the reality series featuring Madix, airs on Bravo. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and will be returning to ABC for the upcoming season after previously airing on Disney Plus.