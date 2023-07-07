Prince William reveals Charity Polo Cup raised over £12 million so far

 
By
Web Desk

July 07, 2023

Prince of Wales Prince William has revealed that Charity Polo Cup has raised over £12 million over the years as he thanked everyone who attended the event on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram after winning the match, Prince William said, “Huge thanks to everyone who attended today’s Charity Polo Cup, helping us raise money that has such a meaningful impact on causes close to our hearts.”

The Prince of Wales further disclosed, “Over the years, this event has raised more than £12 million, with the beneficiaries this year being our friends.”

The future king took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday.

According to People magazine, the 2023 Royal Charity Polo Day has raised over $1.2 million this year, and over a total of $15 million for charity through the last 12 years.

