Netizens react to K-pop group New Jeans’ comeback

K-pop group New Jeans have released the music video for their track Super Shy, which is a part of their comeback album Get Up. The group has seen major success since the release of their song Hype Boy which broke several records.

While many netizens loved the catchy, summer track, many were upset that there were barely any Korean lines in the song. Due to the repetition of the verses, the majority of the song is sung in English.

Watch the music video for the song below:





One user complimented the track, writing: “The refreshing and bubbly song is good. When I listen to NewJeans’ songs, they get better as I listen to them more, but this one is so pretty,” and another mirrored their sentiments: “Guess there was a reason Danielle gave a spoiler by saying it was refreshing. Listening to it with the MV, it’s totally fresh and cooling.”

Some claimed the song was too basic. “The song isn’t TikTok-like but it’s just kinda bland. The MV is pretty but I can’t listen to it well because most of the lyrics are in English.”

A fourth user claimed the choreography didn't suit the track. “The choreography is like aerobics. It doesn’t suit [the song.] The MV is also pretty unique in composition.”