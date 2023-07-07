 
menu menu menu

Netizens react to K-pop group New Jeans’ comeback

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

New Jeans has seen major success since the release of their song Hype Boy
New Jeans has seen major success since the release of their song 'Hype Boy'

K-pop group New Jeans have released the music video for their track Super Shy, which is a part of their comeback album Get Up. The group has seen major success since the release of their song Hype Boy which broke several records.

While many netizens loved the catchy, summer track, many were upset that there were barely any Korean lines in the song. Due to the repetition of the verses, the majority of the song is sung in English.

Watch the music video for the song below:


One user complimented the track, writing: “The refreshing and bubbly song is good. When I listen to NewJeans’ songs, they get better as I listen to them more, but this one is so pretty,” and another mirrored their sentiments: “Guess there was a reason Danielle gave a spoiler by saying it was refreshing. Listening to it with the MV, it’s totally fresh and cooling.”

Some claimed the song was too basic. “The song isn’t TikTok-like but it’s just kinda bland. The MV is pretty but I can’t listen to it well because most of the lyrics are in English.”

A fourth user claimed the choreography didn't suit the track. “The choreography is like aerobics. It doesn’t suit [the song.] The MV is also pretty unique in composition.”

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character