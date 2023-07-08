 
Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has reportedly told her friends that she "has a crush' on Tom Brady, but nothing romantic is going on between them.

Kim and Brady fueled their romance rumours as the two appeared together at Michael Rubin's star-studded White Party in The Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend.

The pair had minimal interaction at the festive gathering. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," a source told People.

"Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom," they added.

"Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello," a separate source told the publication.

Meanwhile, an insider, who attended the Fanatics CEO's annual white party, told OK magazine that the football star and the Skims founder were "super flirty with each other," alleging the duo was "seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night."

On the other hands, Tom's reps have reportedly also denied rumours about the pair's affair: "They have friends and business partners in common, but are not dating."

Brady recently finalized his divorce from wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. The pair — who share daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — had been married for 13 years. While, Kardashian, who split from Davidson in August 2022 after nine months together, expressed hope for her romantic future.

"I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone," she said in May on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

