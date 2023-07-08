Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard, who was allegedly exposed to hundreds of death threats and cruel internet memes during her explosive defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, wanted to move abroad last year.



The Aquaman star "just had to get out of the US" following her explosive defamation trial against the Pirates of The Caribbean's Captain Jack Sparrow.

Following a testing six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, jurors gave a verdict in Depp's favour. In December, the actress made the "very difficult decision" to reach a settlement in the case.

And now it has been claimed that The 36-year-old picked up and left her home in California's desert town of Yucca Valley with her now two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige and headed to Europe as she believed there was too much "chaos" in the States.

A source told PEOPLE that Amber "felt like a pariah" as she "lost the case and was treated as such".

She was first reported to be renting a home on the Spanish island of Mallorca before moving to an upscale neighbourhood of Madrid where she "gets more privacy".

She told the publication: "A big thing I had to learn (was) that I'm not in control of stories other people create around me. That's something that probably I'll appreciate as a blessing further down the line. Right now, I just kind of want to not have, you know, stones thrown at me so much."