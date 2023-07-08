'Deadpool 3' brings back Jennifer Garner after long break

Jennifer Garner has been gone from the Mutant franchise for almost 20 years

Jennifer Garner has put her gloves back and gotten her blades sharper as she is set to return in her assassin form in Deadpool 3 after an almost 20-year break.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Marvel film production is sailing with the wind as the 51-year-old is making a comeback after her 2003 Daredevil and 2005 spinoff Elektra.

Not to mention, the previous films were opened to mixed responses. But with Garner, the studio is seemingly eyeing a multiverse angle which will probably open doors for others mutants.

Garner's credits included Netflix's Yes Day, The Adam Project, Party Down reboot, and The Last Thing He Told Me.



In other news, the Writers' strike has forced several films and series on hold, but Deadpool 3 proved to be an exception as it begins shooting.

However, the WGA strike did handcuff Ryan Reynolds improvising in the film, which he often did in previous Marvel movies.

Collider unwrapped the details about the legal issues on improving lines.

"Due to the contract writers for the project have with the studio, Ryan Reynolds is not allowed to improvise any lines during the entire time production takes place while the strike isn't over.

The report added, "As they have to follow to the letter the script that was delivered before the conflict began, Reynolds will have to keep any joke he thinks of to himself, completely adhering to what's already on the page."

Moreover, the complications will double with this for the upcoming film.

"Given how one of Deadpool's most relevant traits is constantly quipping about what's happening around him, it might be difficult for the team behind the movie to have only one option of dialogue for him to say."