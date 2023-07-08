Ming-Na Wen mourns loss of CoCo Lee, fellow Mulan voice actress

Actress Ming-Na Wen is grieving the tragic loss of her fellow Mulan actress, CoCo Lee. The family of Lee announced earlier this week that the talented singer, who was born in Hong Kong and was 48 years old, had passed away in the hospital on Wednesday. This devastating news came after Lee's suicide attempt on Sunday.



Apart from her successful music career, Lee was renowned for lending her voice to the Mandarin-language version of Disney's beloved animated film, Mulan, released in 1998. On Instagram, Wen, who voiced Mulan in the English-language version, expressed her heartfelt tribute to Lee on Thursday.

"I just learned about the passing of CoCo Lee. I am shocked. She was only 48," shared Wen, who is 59 years old. "What a horrible loss for our #Mulan family. She was a tremendous talent—beautiful and vivacious."

Wen further added, "RIP, Coco. Condolences to her family, friends, and fans."

In June, Wen commemorated the 25th anniversary of Mulan's debut and took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She wrote, "When I stepped into the recording booth to voice #Mulan, I never imagined how much she would mean to me and the world... I am forever grateful to be part of her legacy."

