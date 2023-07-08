 
menu menu menu

Fans link Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' lyrics to Emma Stone

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift's enduring friendship has been the subject of recent discussions. In a statement made last month, Stone revealed that she and Swift have been close friends since their teenage years. 

As a testament to their bond, Swift even secured exclusive tickets for Stone to attend her Eras tour, which can be notoriously difficult to obtain. Speaking at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New York City, Stone expressed her gratitude, saying, "She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind."

In a surprising twist, it appears that Swift may have written a song about Stone during her Speak Now era. The recently released track, titled "When Emma Falls in Love," is part of Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album and seems to serve as a tribute to their friendship and Swift's admiration for Stone.

Swift's devoted fans, wasted no time in speculating about the song's inspiration. Many theories emerged on Twitter, with some suggesting that it draws from Stone's past relationship with Andrew Garfield, which lasted for four years. 

One excited fan tweeted, "WHEN EMMA FALLS IN LOVE IS ACTUALLY ABOUT EMMA STONE AND ANDREW GARFIELD???" 

Another user shared lyrics from the song, quoting Andrew Garfield's statement about Stone: "TAYLOR SWIFT SAID SHE'S THE KIND OF BOOK THAT YOU CAN'T PUT DOWN WHILE ANDREW GARFIELD ONCE SAID I'LL WRITE A BOOK ONE DAY ABOUT HOW I FEEL ABOUT EVERY ASPECT OF EMILY STONE. WHEN EMMA FALLS IN LOVE IS ABOUT STONEFIELD IS ABOUT EMMA STONE."

Supporters of the theory also circulated fan edit videos featuring Stone and Garfield during their relationship, set to Swift's song. 

It should be noted that the timeline may not align perfectly, as Stone and Garfield were not reported to be dating until 2011, after the original release of Speak Now. 

However, it is worth mentioning that Stone and Garfield did meet in 2010, and some of the song's lyrics bear resemblance to Garfield's remarks about their initial encounter. 

Others speculated that the song might refer to Stone's previous boyfriend, Kieran Culkin, whom she dated in 2010, as their relationship was kept private and reportedly ended in 2011.

While it remains uncertain whether the song is specifically about Stone's exes, the undeniable similarities between Swift's lyrics and Stone's personal experiences have caught the attention of listeners.

More From Entertainment:

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state

Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state
DC Studios' 'Superman: Legacy' to focus on Superman's civilian identity

DC Studios' 'Superman: Legacy' to focus on Superman's civilian identity