Fans link Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' lyrics to Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift's enduring friendship has been the subject of recent discussions. In a statement made last month, Stone revealed that she and Swift have been close friends since their teenage years.

As a testament to their bond, Swift even secured exclusive tickets for Stone to attend her Eras tour, which can be notoriously difficult to obtain. Speaking at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New York City, Stone expressed her gratitude, saying, "She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind."

In a surprising twist, it appears that Swift may have written a song about Stone during her Speak Now era. The recently released track, titled "When Emma Falls in Love," is part of Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album and seems to serve as a tribute to their friendship and Swift's admiration for Stone.

Swift's devoted fans, wasted no time in speculating about the song's inspiration. Many theories emerged on Twitter, with some suggesting that it draws from Stone's past relationship with Andrew Garfield, which lasted for four years.

One excited fan tweeted, "WHEN EMMA FALLS IN LOVE IS ACTUALLY ABOUT EMMA STONE AND ANDREW GARFIELD???"

Another user shared lyrics from the song, quoting Andrew Garfield's statement about Stone: "TAYLOR SWIFT SAID SHE'S THE KIND OF BOOK THAT YOU CAN'T PUT DOWN WHILE ANDREW GARFIELD ONCE SAID I'LL WRITE A BOOK ONE DAY ABOUT HOW I FEEL ABOUT EVERY ASPECT OF EMILY STONE. WHEN EMMA FALLS IN LOVE IS ABOUT STONEFIELD IS ABOUT EMMA STONE."

Supporters of the theory also circulated fan edit videos featuring Stone and Garfield during their relationship, set to Swift's song.

It should be noted that the timeline may not align perfectly, as Stone and Garfield were not reported to be dating until 2011, after the original release of Speak Now.

However, it is worth mentioning that Stone and Garfield did meet in 2010, and some of the song's lyrics bear resemblance to Garfield's remarks about their initial encounter.

Others speculated that the song might refer to Stone's previous boyfriend, Kieran Culkin, whom she dated in 2010, as their relationship was kept private and reportedly ended in 2011.

While it remains uncertain whether the song is specifically about Stone's exes, the undeniable similarities between Swift's lyrics and Stone's personal experiences have caught the attention of listeners.