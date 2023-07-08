Britney Spears shocking slap incident: What really happened?

Britney Spears slapped herself after the body guard of NBA star Victor Wembanyama pushed her away from the athlete when he tried to approach him for a photo.

The shocking incident happened when Britney tried to get close to the athlete in an effort to talk to him but his security detail attacked her at celebrity hotspot Catch inside the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

As per The Mirror, Las Vegas police confirmed that the popstar accidently smacked herself in the face when the bodyguard pushed her hand from the player’s shoulder.

Police said in their statement that the Toxic hitmaker "pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face" after watching the footage of the incident.

"Detectives were able to review the surveillance footage of the event which showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder,” they revealed.

"When she touched the player [Wembanyama's bodyguard] pushes her hand off the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."

The cops further said, "Due to the fact that [Wembanyama's bodyguard] did not wilfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney and probable cause did not exist, an arrest was not made and citation was not given."

Moreover, it has also been confirmed that no charges would be filed against the security detail of Wembanyama.

“The LVMPD has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No charges will be filed against the person involved,” they said in their statement.