 
menu menu menu

Britney Spears shocking slap incident: What really happened?

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Britney Spears shocking slap incident: What really happened?
Britney Spears shocking slap incident: What really happened?

Britney Spears slapped herself after the body guard of NBA star Victor Wembanyama pushed her away from the athlete when he tried to approach him for a photo.

The shocking incident happened when Britney tried to get close to the athlete in an effort to talk to him but his security detail attacked her at celebrity hotspot Catch inside the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

As per The Mirror, Las Vegas police confirmed that the popstar accidently smacked herself in the face when the bodyguard pushed her hand from the player’s shoulder.

Police said in their statement that the Toxic hitmaker "pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face" after watching the footage of the incident.

"Detectives were able to review the surveillance footage of the event which showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder,” they revealed.

"When she touched the player [Wembanyama's bodyguard] pushes her hand off the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."

The cops further said, "Due to the fact that [Wembanyama's bodyguard] did not wilfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney and probable cause did not exist, an arrest was not made and citation was not given."

Moreover, it has also been confirmed that no charges would be filed against the security detail of Wembanyama.

“The LVMPD has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No charges will be filed against the person involved,” they said in their statement. 

More From Entertainment:

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state

Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state
DC Studios' 'Superman: Legacy' to focus on Superman's civilian identity

DC Studios' 'Superman: Legacy' to focus on Superman's civilian identity