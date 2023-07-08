Newly-wed Naomi Watts steps out with husband after tying the knot

|July 08, 2023
Naomi Watts stepped out with her husband Billy Crudup as they arrived at their hotel in Paris on Friday amid Fashion Week.
The newly-weds, who tied the knot three weeks ago at a New York City courthouse, cut low-key figures as they entered the swanky Ritz Paris lobby.
Naomi, 54, looked stunning in a chic white mini-dress that featured black criss-cross lace detail at the neckline.
Slipping her feet into sandals she shielded her eyes behind circular shades and styled her blonde tresses straight.
The Oscar-nominee toted her essentials in two bags as she completed the look with simple jewellery.
As for Naomi's husband Billy, also 54, the American actor dressed casually in a slate grey shirt and chinos.
Their sighting comes after Naomi shared a number of stunning wedding photos of herself posing with a white bouquet, which she revealed had been purchased from a local deli, on Instagram last month.