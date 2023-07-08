 
menu menu menu

Pom Klementieff, James Gunn discuss collaborating on thrilling DC character for new era

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Pom Klementieff, James Gunn discuss collaborating on thrilling DC character for new era
Pom Klementieff, James Gunn discuss collaborating on thrilling DC character for new era

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise star, Pom Klementieff has revealed potential involvement in James Gunn's upcoming projects within the DC Universe.

Gunn, who now co-runs DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, has expressed his interest in bringing some of the Guardians cast members to the new franchise. In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Klementieff disclosed that Gunn has a specific character in mind for her, which would involve action sequences.

"We've been talking about it," Klementieff revealed. "There's one specific character that James Gunn's thinking of. It would continue doing action too."

The first major film in the DC Universe, Superman: Legacy, written and directed by Gunn himself, is poised to kick off this new era. Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Superman: Legacy delves into Superman's journey as he reconciles his Kryptonian heritage with his upbringing as Clark Kent in Smallville, Kansas. Portraying the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, Superman showcases the importance of human kindness in a world that often overlooks it.

DC Studios, led by Gunn and Safran, has unveiled a promising slate of projects titled "Gods and Monsters." Alongside Superman: Legacy, the lineup includes films such as The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows
Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state

Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state