Pom Klementieff, James Gunn discuss collaborating on thrilling DC character for new era

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise star, Pom Klementieff has revealed potential involvement in James Gunn's upcoming projects within the DC Universe.

Gunn, who now co-runs DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, has expressed his interest in bringing some of the Guardians cast members to the new franchise. In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Klementieff disclosed that Gunn has a specific character in mind for her, which would involve action sequences.

"We've been talking about it," Klementieff revealed. "There's one specific character that James Gunn's thinking of. It would continue doing action too."

The first major film in the DC Universe, Superman: Legacy, written and directed by Gunn himself, is poised to kick off this new era. Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Superman: Legacy delves into Superman's journey as he reconciles his Kryptonian heritage with his upbringing as Clark Kent in Smallville, Kansas. Portraying the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, Superman showcases the importance of human kindness in a world that often overlooks it.

DC Studios, led by Gunn and Safran, has unveiled a promising slate of projects titled "Gods and Monsters." Alongside Superman: Legacy, the lineup includes films such as The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority.