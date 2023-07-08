 
Emilia Clarke responds to game-changing episode of 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke, known for her role in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, has expressed her reaction to the most recent episode of the series in a video shared by the show's official social media account.

As the Disney+ series debuted to a blend of reviews, it has steadily garnered attention and viewership with each new episode. The third episode includes an unexpected "death" that the clip avoids revealing.

Reacting to the episode in a clip Emilia Clarke can be seen saying:

"That was quick!"

"Maybe too quick."

The reaction left fans wondering what to expect in the upcoming episode.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Clarke discussed how Secret Invasion can be enjoyed by both dedicated Marvel fans and those who haven't closely followed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She emphasized that the show is designed to be accessible, even for viewers who haven't seen all the previous films or shows.

Clarke stated, "It's definitely a show for the fans, but it's also a show that my mum, who doesn't watch Marvel, will watch and get, do you know what I mean? You can get into dangerous territory sometimes with this sort of genre where if you haven't watched all 17 other films or shows, you're not going to get it. This isn't that at all."

