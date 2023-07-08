Prince Harry’s friends ‘very hurt’ by some revelations made in ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s friends are upset with him following the revelations made in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Rebecca English, the Mail’s royal editor, claimed the fallout from his former friends has been extensive.

“From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the Royal Family,” the expert said. “They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made.”

The expert added that Harry and his brother Prince William shared a close group of friends as they were growing up but that seems to have changed after the memoir.

“As they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other,” she detailed. “There was almost a kind of omertà between them. There are people who said, ‘We’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid.’”

The comments from the expert comes after the Duke of Sussex skipped the wedding ceremony of one of his closest friends, Jack Mann.

The pal was seemingly featured in a black-and-white photograph of the royal with six of his closest friends on the night of his and Meghan’s 2018 wedding which was shown in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Moreover, Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden was of the view that it is unclear if Harry has been estranged from Mann.

“We don’t know if Jack Mann’s become estranged from Harry or not, but in Harry’s memoirs, at the end he talks about how he was ‘chastised’ – in his words – after the interview by some of his closest friends,” he said. “He’s done a lot of damage to those old relationships.”