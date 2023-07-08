 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry’s friends ‘very hurt’ by some revelations made in ‘Spare’

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Prince Harry’s friends are upset with him following the revelations made in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Rebecca English, the Mail’s royal editor, claimed the fallout from his former friends has been extensive.

“From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the Royal Family,” the expert said. “They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made.”

The expert added that Harry and his brother Prince William shared a close group of friends as they were growing up but that seems to have changed after the memoir.

“As they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other,” she detailed. “There was almost a kind of omertà between them. There are people who said, ‘We’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid.’”

The comments from the expert comes after the Duke of Sussex skipped the wedding ceremony of one of his closest friends, Jack Mann.

The pal was seemingly featured in a black-and-white photograph of the royal with six of his closest friends on the night of his and Meghan’s 2018 wedding which was shown in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Moreover, Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden was of the view that it is unclear if Harry has been estranged from Mann.

“We don’t know if Jack Mann’s become estranged from Harry or not, but in Harry’s memoirs, at the end he talks about how he was ‘chastised’ – in his words – after the interview by some of his closest friends,” he said. “He’s done a lot of damage to those old relationships.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows
Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state

Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state