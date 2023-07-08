 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blaming downfall on their ‘lack of luck’

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for attempting to blame their lack of luck for allegedly being a ‘busted flush’.

Commentator Daniela Elser referenced these allegations while accusing the couple of being a ‘totally busted flush’.

According to a report by News.com.au she started the conversation off by referencing how important luck is for a monarchy, and admitted, “When you get right down to it, the monarchy is an institution fundamentally predicated on luck.”

“Luck that Alfred the Great managed to repel the Viking invaders, luck that George I got to be King despite being 52nd in line to the throne and ‘luck’ that in the 20th century, Edward VIII fancied rusticating in France with couture-clad icicle Wallis Simpson rather than ever having to open the Norfolk Show.”

But, in today’s day and age, Prince Harry “is reportedly blaming this very thing – luck, or lack thereof – for the fact that he and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s careers are looking like a busted flush.”

“It’s misfortune and bad timing, supposedly,” she added while referencing the couple’s take on the matter.

Before signing off she also pointed out how Prince Harry firmly believes that someone else is “wholly responsible for why the couple are not being fêted by Hollywood as the most exciting talents to arrive since Scorcese got his first Super8.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows
Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Warner Bros. clarifies stance on Barbie ‘map scene’ after Vietnam banned the movie

Warner Bros. clarifies stance on Barbie ‘map scene’ after Vietnam banned the movie