Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy enjoy date night

Liam Payne along with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy enjoyed their time together as they went for a date night. The 29-year-old looked laid back as he donned a cream tye-dye co-ord set while making his way home after having dinner at Novikov.

Kate looked as stunning as ever as she showed off her legs in a cream miniskirt with a grey denim top with zipper detailing. She completed her chic look with gold pointed-toe shoes as well as a black handbag as she was guided home by her boyfriend.

The pair enjoyed a sweet trip together to Disneyland Paris, from which they shared a series of snaps on their Instagram pages. In the pictures, he can be seen donning a black and white striped shirt which included the words “Liam 1” written on the back.

It appears as if the pair are now closer than ever after rumours of a split the previous month which claimed that Kate had left Liam’s home which they shared in London and returned to her own place in the United States.

However, they confirmed that they were back together when they were spotted together making their way out of a party.